Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Is Helping Floridians Recover From Hurricane Michael

When the Florida Panhandle was devastated in October 2018 by Hurricane Michael, Brian Kelley (who reps the Florida half of Florida Georgia Line) wanted to do more than send just his thoughts and prayers home.

Kelley — along with his wife and some friends — made the trip to the affected Florida areas, and brought supplies to help out. The group delivered food, volunteered, donated money, and did anything they could to assist those devastated by the hurricane.

Kelley says in an interview with his record label Big Machine, “It’s gonna be a long road, but the vibe down there is community; it’s come together, let’s work hard, let’s band together. And we work closely with a lot of different organizations down there—volunteering and donating money, time, supplies.

“The people of Florida are strong, and they’re resilient.”

Kelley stresses that he never thought twice about lending a hand. “There was no hesitation when it came to deciding to volunteer,” he says. “We’re just thankful to give back. That’s something that’s been on my heart and mind for a couple of years, as these hurricanes have been rolling in.

“I’m a Florida boy, tried and true, so it was literally, like basically in our backyard, 37 miles away,” he marvels.”And we honestly kind of felt God saying, ‘You know, it didn’t happen to y’all, so y’all could help.’ That’s as real as it gets, and so we just kind of put boots to the ground.

“Through devastation, a lot of good can happen,” he concludes.