Florida Georgia Line To Release New Single “Talk You Out Of It” To Country Radio

Florida Georgia Line is coming in hot with a sensual new single, “Talk You Out of It,” available now across all major online retailers and is set to impact Country radio on November 5. The latest teaser of their much-anticipated fourth studio album on BMLG Records, this steamy knockout seduces with flirtatious come-on lyrics that turn up the heat over a smooth banjo riff mixed with sultry R&B elements. The global entertainers recorded the HARDY, Hunter Phelps, Jameson Rogers and Alysa Vanderheym-penned track produced Joey Moi.

Click here to watch the red-hot lyric video.

“‘Talk You Out of It’ has a very different feel for us … It’s the baby-making song on the album,” laughs Tyler Hubbard. “But really, BK and I are always challenging ourselves creatively and knew that we had to record it when we first heard it.”

FGL’s Brian Kelley agrees, “The vibe was just so money. Nothing like a good date night in.”