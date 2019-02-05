Florida Georgia Line Teams Up with Jason Derulo For New Track “Women”

As Florida Georgia Line’s steamy “Talk You Out of It” continues to burn up the charts, the global superstar duo reunited with Jason Derulo for a special tribute to all of the “Women” who have shaped their lives. Penned by FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, alongside Derulo, David Garcia, and Josh Miller, “Women” is available now and featured on FGL’s much-anticipated fourth studio album, CAN’T SAY I AIN’T COUNTRY (BMLG Records), which officially debuts February 15.

Filmed in Los Angeles, at NightBird Recording Studios under the direction of Justin Clough, FGL and Derulo welcome viewers into the booth for an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of “Women.” In the clip, the chart-topping collaborators share their inspiration behind the stunning piano-driven ballad as they set out to create “something soulful, something that’s real” (Hubbard) that captures the “beauty of their spirit” (Kelley) and is an “all-encompassing celebration” (Derulo) of females.

