Florida Georgia Line Reveals Title To Fourth Studio Album

Newly-minted GRAMMY nominees Florida Georgia Line have announced exclusively with Entertainment Tonight that their long-awaited fourth studio album is titled CAN’T SAY I AIN’T COUNTRY and will be released on February 15 on BMLG Records. Additional details about CAN’T SAY I AIN’T COUNTRY, including its track listing and cover artwork, will be revealed soon.

“We’re excited. In February, we’re releasing our fourth album,” FGL’s Tyler Hubbard shared with ET. “I think Feb. 15 is the official date, so we’re really excited. We’ve been working on that album for over a year now, so BK and I are definitely ready.”

FGL’s Brian Kelley added, “You can say a lot of things. You can call somebody a lot of different names and have a lot of different opinions, but at the end of the day, when it comes to me and Tyler, you can’t say we ain’t country.”

After earning their first GRAMMY nomination for “Meant to Be” in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category ahead of the 61st GRAMMY Awards on February 10 (airing live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS), the global entertainers continue to be celebrated, as Mayor Carolyn Goodman will declared December 11, 2018 “Florida Georgia Line Day” in Las Vegas at City Hall.

The official proclamation commemorates FGL’s limited residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE LIVE FROM LAS VEGAS, as Tuesday, 12/11, marks the final full-throttle show. “Unleashing a barrage of top hits and sing-alongs” (Rolling Stone) nightly, FGL has served-up history-making #1s like “Cruise” and “Meant to Be,” plus fresh new tunes including their chart-rising steamy single “Talk You Out of It” off their forthcoming album, while “firing on all cylinders, extolling the good times on which they’ve built a career” (Rolling Stone). With Cannan Smith and Mason Ramsey starting the party, additional ticket information is available here.

