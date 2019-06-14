Florida Georgia Line Drop Surprise Acoustic Remixes of Big Hits

Florida Georgia Line surprised fans on Friday, June 14, with two new acoustic remixes of some of their biggest hits: “Talk You Out of It” and “Cruise.”

The two new tracks bring a whole new light to the original recordings.

A new, stripped version of “Cruise” really leans into the twang and more of a country beat than the original version with Nelly. The song is still the best-selling digital country single of all time and also made Florida Georgia Line the first duo to achieve RIAA’s diamond certification for 10 million copies sold.

“Talk You Out of It” is their current single, off of their latest studio album Can’t Say I Ain’t Country. The new rendition focuses in on their vocals, and the banjo playing in the background is more prominently heard than the original.

This summer, Florida Georgia Line are on the road for their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour featuring Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, Canaan Smith and Hardy on select dates. The tour will go through September before the duo’s own festival, FGL Fest.

Florida Georgia Line are also headlining select dates on their Florida Georgia Line Live From Las Vegas residency. Get tickets to see them live here.