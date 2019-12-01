FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE COUNTS THEIR BLESSINGS THIS GIVING SEASON

In the spirit of the season, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE is sharing their “Blessings” while ushering in the holidays. Inspiring fans to join them and “always take time to count your blessings,” the global entertainers will host more give-back initiatives, following the first Blessings Yard Sale (11/17) at their Nashville event space, meet + greet, which successfully raised funds for Home Street Home Ministries.

Beginning Giving Tuesday (12/3) and running through December 18, FGL will team up with HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF GREATER NASHVILLE for a TOY DRIVE to bring joy to Middle Tennessee families in need. New unwrapped children’s toys and art supplies for all ages can be donated at meet + greet (1910 21st Avenue South) during normal business hours. Complimentary treats and drinks will be offered on-site, with additional information available here.

Tonight (11/25), the BMLG Records duo welcomes Fort Campbell servicemen and women to their bar-restaurant FGL HOUSE for an intimate evening held in support of the USO (United Service Organizations) with event sponsor Old Camp Whiskey. The private party will feature live performances by Round Here Records and Tree Vibez Music artists: CANAAN SMITH, RAELYNN, COREY CROWDER, BLAKE REDFERRIN, and DYLAN SCHNEIDER. Headlining last year’s World’s Biggest USO Tour from Washington, D.C., that also streamed live around the globe, FGL continues to show their longstanding commitment to supporting our nation’s troops. Old Camp Whiskey also celebrates their ongoing partnership with the USO, plus the star-spangled Old Camp Whiskey Patriot Pack – a special-edition bottle launched in May 2018.

For more information about Florida Georgia Line, please visit floridageorgialine.com and reach out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE: Amassing the best-selling digital Country single of all time (SoundScan) with 11X-PLATINUM breakout “Cruise,” GRAMMY-nominated duo Florida Georgia Line have been making history since 2012. As the first Country act to achieve RIAA’s DIAMOND certification (10 million copies sold) and holding the longest reign on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart (50 straight weeks) with 8X PLATINUM, #1 “Meant to Be” with Bebe Rexha, the global superstars have tallied 9.3+ billion streams, exceeded 33.6 million track downloads, sold more than 4.6 million albums worldwide, and scored 16 #1 singles via BMLG Records. Playing to over 4 million fans spanning massive arena and stadium headline tours, they’ll join Kenny Chesney’s CHILLAXIFICATION 2020 Tour in the spring. Honored by ACM, AMA, Billboard, CMA, and CMT Music Awards, FGL’s creative empire also includes thriving business initiatives: Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey, FGL HOUSE, meet + greet, Tribe Kelley, Tree Vibez Music, and newly-launched label Round Here Records.

ABOUT OLD CAMP WHISKEY: Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey is a smooth whiskey created by country duo Florida Georgia Line as the ultimate start to any party. Inspired by the band’s “camp” – a crew of longtime musicians, managers, technicians and friends – Old Camp is the first and only peach pecan whiskey on the market. Old Camp Whiskey is 70 proof (35% alcohol by volume) and is available for purchase at select retailers nationwide for suggested retail price of $19.99. For more information, please visit www.oldcampwhiskey.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram at @oldcampwhiskey.

ABOUT HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF GREATER NASHVILLE: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville seeks to put love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. Prior to becoming homeowners, Habitat future homeowners attend home education classes, work at the build site, and volunteer at Habitat’s retail outlet, the ReStore. Habitat of Greater Nashville provides homeownership opportunities in Davidson, Wilson, Dickson, Cheatham and Robertson counties. Since 1985, Habitat of Greater Nashville has built or recycled more than 920 homes locally. For more information, visit https://www.habitatnashville.org/divisions.