Florida Georgia Line Bring Their Tour to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Florida Georgia Line headlined a group of artists for a memorable performance at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. on Saturday, June 15. The duo were part of an acoustic performance before meeting with fans young and old.

Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, Hardy and Canaan Smith also visited and performed, putting big smiles on the faces of children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. For FGL it was an honor to stop and perform on their way to Southaven, Miss., for a Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour stop that night. Tyler Hubbard has one child with wife Hayley, who is also pregnant with the couple’s second.

The wives joined a few other friends including Gabi McCreery (Scotty McCreery’s wife) and Kristen Brust (Preston Brust from Locash’s wife) for a tour of the hospital afterward, bringing more smiles to patients and families. You can see photos of the visit below.

More than $800 million has been raised in 30 years of Country Cares — an effort first started by Alabama singer Randy Owen at the urging of St. Jude founder Danny Thomas. More than 200 stations will take part in 2019, all reminding listeners of the great strides made in cure rates and that no family ever receives a bill during or after their stay. In March, Taste of Country and Townsquare Media raised over $2.2 million.