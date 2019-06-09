Florida Georgia Line Ask for Prayers for Granger Smith’s Family After His Son’s Death: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken for Them’

Florida Georgia Line turned to social media on Saturday (June 8) to react to the death of their friend and fellow country artist Granger Smith’s son, asking fans to keep the family in their prayers.

In a video posted to Instagram, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley address the “If the Boots Fits” singer and his family, letting them known they’ve been thinking about them since the news broke of the tragic death of Smith’s 3-year-old son, River, on Thursday (June 6).

“We don’t have any words to say,” Hubbard says in the video above, “except we love you guys, and we’ve been praying for you guys. We can’t even imagine what you guys are going through right now.”

Smith turned to his own social media to share what he called “unthinkable news.”

“We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith,” he wrote.

Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.

Smith did not elaborate on the nature of his son’s accident.

Nashville’s Tennessean newspaper later reported that River drowned at the Smith family home in Georgetown, Texas.

“Our brother and his family are going through the unthinkable with the loss of [their] youngest boy. Our hearts are broken for them,” FGL write to accompany their video. “Y’all please keep them in your prayers and help us wrap them up with love and support.”

Smith is asking for donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas, in River’s name in lieu of flowers.

“The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible,” Smith shares.