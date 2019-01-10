Florida Georgia Line Announce Their 2019 “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour”

Firing up the suspense of the release of FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE’s fourth studio album, CAN’T SAY I AIN’T COUNTRY (BMLG Records), the GRAMMY® Awards nominees have announced their 2019 CAN’T SAY I AIN’T COUNTRY TOUR exclusively with Billboard today.

After headlining high-profile festivals and fairs last year, in addition to their applauded FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE LIVE FROM LAS VEGAS residency, the trek launches on June 13 at Walmart AMP in Rogers, AR. Pumping up the bill, FGL has invited DAN + SHAY as direct support. MORGAN WALLEN is also joining all of the dates, with special guests HARDY and CANAAN SMITH appearing at select stops. Billboard’s first-ever Trailblazer Award recipients will crisscross the country through September 28 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA.

“We’re ready to party even bigger in 2019,” FGL’s Brian Kelley shared with Billboard. “Lots of pyro, energy, and good vibes, with a few surprises up our sleeves. And we’re so glad to be bringing our buddies along for the ride!”

FGL’s Tyler Hubbard added, “We can’t wait to get back out and play all of these new songs for you! It’s going to be fire!”

Announced dates and cities of FGL’s CAN’T SAY I AIN’T COUNTRY TOUR:

JUNE

13 | Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

14 | Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*

15 | Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

JULY

11 | Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center*

12 | Boston, MA – Xfinity Center*

13 | Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion*

18 | Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion*

19 | Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre*

20 | Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

25 | Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

26 | Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park*

27 | Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion*

AUGUST

1 | Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*

2 | Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank Pavilion*

3 | Washington, D.C. – Jiffy Lube Live*

8 | St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

9 | Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

15 | Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview+

16 | Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain+

17 | Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium+

22 | Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre+

23 | Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center+

24 | Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater+

29 | West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre+

30 | Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

31 | Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood+

SEPTEMBER

7 | Indianapolis, IN – Indianapolis Motor Speedway – FGL Fest

12 | Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre+

13 | Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre+

14 | Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater+

19 | Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion+

20 | San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheater+

21 | San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater+

26 | Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre+

27 | Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre+

28 | Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre+

*HARDY

+Canaan Smith