Flooding Forces Kicker Country Stampede to Change Locations

The 2019 Kicker Country Stampede is moving due to severe flooding and safety concerns. The Kansas festival featuring Jason Aldean, Jake Owen and more will now be held at the Heartlands Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kan.

The relocation puts this years camping and country music festival 45 minutes east of its longtime location at Tuttle Creek State Park. Wayne Rouse, the president of Country Stampede, said in a press release that they will maintain the integrity of what is currently in place for 2019. Michael Ray, Old Dominion and Morgan Wallen are three more artists slated to appear at the June 20-22 event.

Anyone with questions about the event or location change is encouraged to visit the FAQ section of the Kicker Country Stampede website. You can also email stampede@kansas.net or call 800-795-8091.

Country Stampede was founded in 1996 and is now the largest music festival in Kansas, having brought a very long list of country superstars and classic rockers to the stage. According to KWCH-TV flooding is a major concern near Tuttle Creek Lake as increasing amounts of water is being released from the damn. Flooding has been reported across Kansas, especially in northeastern Kansas where KAKE-TV reports failure of a dam is imminent.