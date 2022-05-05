Floated Encourages Listeners to Just “Sizzle” on Newest Turn-Up Track

David Maine, the dynamic artist behind Floated, releases “Sizzle” on April 14 in anticipation of his upcoming EP. Reminiscent of a hype track that would play in the background of a scene in the HBO show Euphoria, Maine hits on something imaginative and fun with his newest release. He explains that his initial intention was to create a song with a “lofi type beat,” but in the end it morphed into a track with soft spoken rap vocals and ethereal electronic stylings. He shares that the spurt of creativity when making “Sizzle” led to the creation of his EP. Letting the inspiration come to him and taking advantage of the momentum, Maine reports that he wrote and recorded the entire project in a span of 48 hours. Being that Maine writes, records and produces all of his own music, this is no small feat.

Maine explains that the track was made in “an attempt to offer myself and the listener a 2-minute pause from thinking about all the hell that is currently ravaging the world” and just “massively let loose” instead. “Not all music needs to be deep,” he adds. Quirky in nature and massively addicting to listen to, Maine sings “all we gotta do is sizzle” with a vocal saunter that makes the track an instant party staple. As the first release off the EP, “Sizzle” is a promising introduction to what the rest of the record holds in store for listeners.