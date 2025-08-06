FIX8:SED8 Questions Religion’s Promise Of Eternal Life With New Album, ‘Octagram’

German electro-industrial project, FIX8:SED8 has revealed details about their highly-anticipated forthcoming album, Octagram courtesy of Dependent Records

For FIX8:SED8, the number 8 is more than just another digit. When the 8 just turns by a little in the context of the German electro industrial project’s sixth album, it becomes the symbol for infinity. Infinity and the promise of eternal life also constitute one of the main tools instrumentalized by organized religions to control their followers, which is one of the lyrical themes present on Octagram.

The number 8 is also reflected in the structure of the album, which consists of eight songs each with a playing-time of eight minutes. The new songs break away from the classic “verse and chorus” formula. Freshly introduced odd time signatures and polyrhythmic experiments add to the overall progressive feel Octagram creates.

Octagram features all the signature elements and sounds that define FÏX8:SËD8: The album is as playful, complex, and melodic as its predecessors. The drums push even a bit harder than before, while the vocals are even more diverse on Octagram. Vocal samples consist mainly of recitations quoting the last words of persons that were about to receive the death sentence.

Octagram continues and expands the exploration of electronic musical dimensions that mastermind Martin Sane began with the highly successful predecessors, Foren6 (2017), Warning Signs (2019), and The Inevitable Relapse (2021). Channeling obvious influences from Canadian cult acts such as SKINNY PUPPY and FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY, the German developed his own inimitable style that oscillates between dark electronics and catchy, melodic passages. FIX8:SED8 ultimately created their own soundscapes by successively moving away from their musical paragons, which broadly resembles the development of artistic soulmates such as MENTALLO & THE FIXER and HAUJOBB.

With Octagram, electro industrial shooting stars FIX8:SED8 once again push the extent of their own musical dimensions as well as the limits of the whole scene. Octagram is truly a groundbreaking milestone in the evolution of Martin Sane’s electronic industrial darkness!