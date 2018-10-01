Five Little Oysters! AWARD-WINNING SERIES OF CHILDREN’S ALBUMS TO BE RELEASED IN TANDEM WITH THREE COMPANION BOOKS IN OCTOBER

With a bevy of awards proudly in hand, beloved Nyack, NY-based children’s musician Sukey Molloy puts a big smile on traditional favorites and mixes them with original songs, poetry, and a story for the October 5 release of her fifth album, Five Little Oysters!

October 5 will also see the release of three companion audio picture books by Sukey Molloy: Five Little Oysters!, The Story of Little Flame in the Arctic, and The Ants Go Marching. Featuring colorful felt art images, these books are designed to be read while listening and singing along to Sukey’s songs, courtesy of a song download link provided in each book.

There are certain songs that should be part of the childhood experience for every child. With her new album Five Little Oysters!, Sukey Molloy turns tradition upside down, shining a new light of fun, fun, fun on this classic repertoire with updated lyrics, a seemingly endless flow of irrepressibly humorous sound effects, and many delightful punctuations from the percussion department guaranteed to produce a parade of giggles. All of this hilarity is imbued with the magic of the up-close, cheery, participatory style that has become Sukey’s calling card.

Joining Sukey as co-producer of Five Little Oysters! is Grammy-winner Larry Alexander (Diana Ross, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, David Bowie), who has served in this capacity for all five of Sukey’s albums. Together they have created a recording for children that will surely set the standard for years to come with its graceful flow from beginning to end and a clean, clear sound that echoes first-rate production values. The musical integrity of the album, the cultural significance of the classic material, and the sweet nuances of Sukey Molloy’s original lyrics and melodies present a trio of impeccable assets.

Five Little Oysters! kicks off with “It’s Raining, It’s Pouring,” for which Sukey Molloy has adapted the lyrics to incorporate picture-perfect farm animal sounds and imagery, all set to a delightful Calypso beat. “Do Your Ears Hang Low” presents all of the little-known original verses frolicking in a carnival atmosphere. Whistles, cow moos, shuffling sandpaper blocks, cowbell, triangle, water stick, and bass drum partner with the physiologically absurd lyrics in describing almost every conceivable ear position, location, and characteristic!

The melody to “The Ants Go Marching” dates from the Civil War as “When Johnny Comes Marching Home.” Sukey models the sound of her version on traditional early fife and drum recordings, adapting the lyrics to encourage movement participation to the number-inspired rhymes. Other highlights include Sukey’s version of “She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain” (with a mighty fine fiddling interlude); “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad,” in all its rollicking, fee-fi-fiddley-eye-oh glory; and the all-time grandfather of counting songs, “This Old Man,” followed by a remarkably selfless rendition of “Simple Gifts,” done here with purity and reverence, just the way it should be. Sukey concludes the album by reading her perfectly enchanting “The Story of Little Flame in the Arctic.” Whether singing or speaking, Sukey Molloy’s crystal-clear voice imprints a smile on every track of this beautiful album.

Trained as a professional modern dancer in New York City, Sukey Molloy performed and toured as a member of the Solomon’s Company Dance and went on to study developmental movement and Kidnastics with former Olympian, Garland O’Quinn, Ph.D. and infant development with Bonnie Bainbridge Cohen. Sukey soon began designing and teaching music and movement programs for nursery schools, after-school programs, and elementary schools, and, in 2005, launched her own Nyack, NY-based PlayMove&Sing program of “Mommy & Me” classes and teacher training workshops. By 2006, Sukey had formed her own Circle Song Band (now known as Sukey Molloy & Friends), with which she performs the Sukey Molloy (Circle Song) Show, charming young audiences in live appearances with programs filled with musical storytelling, stuffed felt characters, and fun, interactive songs.

Sukey Molloy’s award-winning body of work include the albums I Am Sleepy! with Sukey Molloy (2012; Parents’ Choice Silver Award, Mom’s Choice Gold Award), I Am Happy! with Sukey Molloy (2012; Creative Child CD of the Year Award, Mom’s Choice Gold Award, Preferred Choice Award), I Like to Sing! with Sukey Molloy (2007; NAPPA Honors Award), Circle Songs! with Sukey Molloy (2005; Children’s Music Web Award, Parent to Parent Adding Wisdom Award), and two Sukey’s Circle! DVDs (2009 and 2010; NAPPA Honors Award, Mom’s Choice Gold Award, Preferred Choice Award, NAPPA Rising Star Commendation). Sukey’s Circle!, featuring Sukey’s music and movement play activities, has aired on BabyFirst TV, Happy Kids (Roku), My Kazoo TV, Highbrow, BusSongs, and Kidobi. Sukey released her fourth video series, Sukey’s House! with Sukey Molloy & Friends, in February 2017, available in both physical and digital formats from Amazon. Sukey also recently launched a brand-new series of YouTube videos: “Story Time,” “Craft Time,” and “Circle Time.”

The Five Little Oysters! album will be available at Amazon, iTunes, sukeymolloy.com, and at retail outlets nationwide. The Five Little Oysters!, The Story of Little Flame, and The Ants Go Marching books will be available at Amazon, Etsy, and sukeymolloy.com, along with Sukey’s four previously published audio picture books.

# # #

Album Details: Five Little Oysters!

Label: PlayMove&Sing Inc.

Release Date: October 5, 2018

For ages 1 – 5

SRP: $9.99 CD or digital download

Run Time: 39 minutes

Companion Audio Picture Books:

Five Little Oysters!

Illustrations and adapted lyrics by Sukey Molloy

For ages 2 – 4

SRP: $15

Length: 22 pages, softbound

Publisher: PlayMove& Sing Inc.

ISBN: 978-1-5323-8123-2

The Story of Little Flame in the Arctic

Written & illustrated by Sukey Molloy

For ages 2 – 5

SRP: $15

Length: 28 pages, softbound

Publisher: PlayMove& Sing Inc.

ISBN: 978-1-5323-8124-9

The Ants Go Marching

Illustrations & adapted lyrics by Sukey Molloy

For ages 2 – 4

SRP: $15

Length: 26 pages, softbound

Publisher: PlayMove& Sing Inc.

ISBN: 978-1-5323-8125-6

# # #

Visit Sukey Molloy’s website HERE.

Sukey Molloy on Facebook.

Sukey Molloy on Instagram.

Sukey Molloy on YouTube.

# # #

For more information about Sukey Molloy, to schedule an interview, or to request a review copy of Five Little Oysters! or links to digital versions of the accompanying audio picture books, please contact Elizabeth Waldman Frazier at Waldmania PR: 415-334-2787 or elizabeth@waldmaniapr.com.