Five Finger Death Punch to launch 20th anniversary tour ft. Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire

Five Finger Death Punch will embark on their “20th Anniversary World Tour” this summer.

The 48-date tour kicks off on Monday, July 20th at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ, with stops in Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, and more before wrapping up at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, on Oct 23. The tour will feature material from Five Finger Death Punch’s upcoming 10th studio album, alongside classic hits Additional international tour dates will be announced following the North American leg.

Country musician Cody Jinks will join the tour as special guest in support of his current album, In My Blood; as well as support from Eva Under Fire, who will release a new album, Villainous, in 2026.

A portion of all ticket sales will be allocated to support high-performance programs for U.S. athletes as they prepare for the upcoming 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. Founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory said in a statement: “It’s a little-known fact that the United States is one of the only major countries in the world where the government does not fund Olympic and Paralympic athletes or their training programs. Our athletes are competed against nations with fully funded teams, while U.S. teams rely almost exclusively on private donations and sponsorships. We believe supporting Team USA is both patriotic and necessary, especially with the Olympic and Paralympic Games coming home in 2028.”

