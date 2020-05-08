Fitch Means Releases New EP, 2AM Drive 2AM Drive Available Now on All Major Platform

R&B artist, Fitch Means drops his latest EP, 2AM Drive. The 4-track EP follows the release of his singles, “Drip Sauce” featuring Authentic Apollo and “Millions” featuring King BreZe.

2AM Drive was written during a low point in life, right after a breakup. Fitch says, “It was a challenge for me to get through this particular era, but in the same breath, I think this project was what I needed.” The title of the EP pays tribute to the drives Fitch takes to clear his mind, and what seeing the moon at 2 am means to him. Fitch combines his relatable feelings with a lo-fi, R&B sound to create a chill, dynamic EP everyone can enjoy.

Each song on the EP highlights a different part of a young, toxic relationship at the boiling point. The title track explains how therapeutic it is, especially for Fitch, to go on a late-night drive to make sense of a situation. “Love Feels Like” references the blissful beginning of relationships and serves as a reminder of why the relationship started in the first place. “Pretend” reveals the personal downfall of his relationship. As the last song, “So Far Gone,” gives closure to the end of this story, much like the desired closure at the end of a relationship.

Fitch also recently released the music video to the song, “Pretend,” on YouTube.

