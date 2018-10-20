First Round of Performers Revealed for 52nd Annual CMA Awards

CMA Awards nominees Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban have been announced as the first group of performers for “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards,” hosted for the 11th consecutive year by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood. Country Music’s Biggest Night™ will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday, Nov. 14 (7:00 – 10:00 PM/CT) on the ABC Television Network.

For more information on “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards,” please visit CMAawards.com and follow CMA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Fans can listen to music featuring the CMA Awards nominees and performers, on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, and Vevo. To celebrate “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards,” the official merchandise line featuring tees, sweatshirts and other gifts is now available online.