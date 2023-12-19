First Dallas Media to Acquire KRMX-FM/Waco for $1.35M

First Dallas Media Inc. has agreed to purchase 50kW Country KRMX-FM (92.9 Shooter FM) serving the Waco, TX market from M&M Broadcasters of Waco. The purchase price was $1.35 million. The buyer is headed by Ben Lovvorn, who owns broadcast properties in the Dallas market. The seller is headed by Gary Moss, and retains other broadcast properties in the Waco market following this sale.

Bill Whitley of the Dallas office of Media Services Group served as the broker for this transaction representing the seller.