Finding Home Far from Home: Eli Verano Releases Her First Spanish Single, ‘Mañana’

Eli Verano, an indie artist, songwriter and producer, unveils Mañana, her first song in Spanish, marking a new chapter in her musical journey. After relocating to Argentina 2 years ago, Eli unlocks an interesting blend of Eastern European melancholy with the smile and optimism of Latin America, capturing nostalgic themes of hope, change, and the search for belonging.

Mañana is an international collaboration featuring talented musicians from Argentina, Malaysia, Chile, and the US. Wrapped in the sounds of Spanish pop, neo-soul, and contemporary R&B, the song evokes nostalgia for a time when “life seemed simpler and freer.”

“Writing Mañana felt so natural, even though it’s in a new language,” Eli shares. “I wanted to make a song that flows easily but leaves a subtle feeling of bittersweet. It’s about finding peace in the unknown, trusting it, and remembering that ‘a good day will come.’”

Eli Verano’s journey has taken her from performing on The Voice to sharing her insights as a TEDx speaker, gathering a wealth of experience across creative and business fields. Her passion for music and marketing led to the creation of WONDRWORK, an agency dedicated to guiding artists and labels in building their brands and forming impactful connections. As an artist, Eli continues to expand her reach as a creator, producer, and songwriter, with Mañana marking a new milestone in her sound.

Fans of artists like Kali Uchis, Maye, and Sofía Valdés will feel an instant connection to Eli Verano’s Mañana. With its soulful vibes, warm melodies, and a fresh Spanglish twist, the track is a perfect fit for those who appreciate contemporary Spanish soul, modern pop, and the dynamic fusion of Latin influences with global sounds.