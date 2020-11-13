Final State “Fever” now available to College radio

With all of their singles reaching the top of the Quebec radio charts and the 200+ shows they played in North America over the past three years, Final State is a must-see act. Their unique musical vibe, catchy songs and incredible live performances have made them, without a doubt, one of the most promising bands around. Now, the Quebec native band begins a new chapter by joining forces with independent record label Appreciated Music. With this new release, they have their sights on conquering the US and international Markets and continuing to heat up airwaves across Canada this year.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Final State

Song Title: Fever

Publishing: Final State

Publishing Affiliation: SOCAN

Album Title: Fever

Record Label: Appreciated Music