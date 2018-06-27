Final ‘Nashville’ Soundtrack To Release Friday, July 27th

Final Soundtrack

The final soundtrack for CMT-TV’s “NASHVILLE” is set to be released on FRIDAY, JULY 27th. The project will feature 16 tracks from the show’s sixth season, with several cast members contributing their voices to both the recording a songwriting credits. Included on the soundtrack are “The Giver,” “Going Electric,” “Free,” and several others.

“NASHVILLE” first aired in 2012 on ABC-TV and will premiere its final episode on THURSDAY, JULY 26th on CMT-TV.