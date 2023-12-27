FIIZ Transcends Reality With Enchanting New Single “ALL MY WORLDS” and Dance Edit

Riveting electronic pop duo FIIZ returns to ignite dance enthusiasts with their energetic new single, “ALL MY WORLDS.” Influenced by a profound quote from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, FIIZ entrances listeners on a dazzling journey through the realms of imagination, questioning the boundaries between reality and the power of the mind. The track and its dance edit are now available to stream and download on all platforms.

The mesmerizing duo draws inspiration from the concept of the multiverse, fixating on the endless possibilities that lie beyond our perception. The song takes root from the pivotal scene in the final Harry Potter movie where Harry assumes he is dead and has one last conversation with Dumbledore: “Tell me one last thing,” said Harry. “Is this real? Or has this been happening inside my head?” Dumbledore beamed at him, and his voice sounded loud and strong in Harry’s ears even though the bright mist was descending again, obscuring his figure. “Of course, it is happening inside your head, Harry, but why on earth should that mean that it is not real?”

“ALL MY WORLDS” forefronts the duo’s consistent pursuit of knowledge, enlightenment, and the liberation of both the mind and body. FIIZ invites audiences to embark on a sonic voyage through the multiverse—an idea that has long captivated their creative spirit. Embracing the notion of parallel lives, the fluidity of time, and boundless energy, the track becomes an anthem, chanting a powerful mantra, “All my worlds are real, all my dreams are true.”

FIIZ challenges conventional limitations placed upon the human experience, encouraging listeners to expand their horizons beyond mere facts and reality. Delving into daydreams, nightmares, and transformative journeys, “ALL MY WORLDS” transcends the expectation of everyday life by releasing what we know to be true and pursuing the desire to fulfill the many versions of ourselves in all dimensions. It urges us to release the constraints of logic and reason, allowing our imaginations to soar unencumbered.

FIIZ was born from the deep bond between best friends Fiona (Fi) and Isabelle (Iz) during shared quarantine, and a desire to fearlessly represent the LGBTQ+ community, defying norms in pop culture. United by their friendship, they champion queer empowerment through music, challenging heteronormative standards with unapologetic expression. FIIZ’s unique synergy comes from diverse musical backgrounds, fusing electronic-pop, hyperpop, and EDM into a groundbreaking sound, which can be heard in their latest single. With an upcoming EP on the horizon, FIIZ has amassed over 75k streams on Spotify and has received praise from notable outlets such as them., Grimy Goods, INTO more, CelebMix, and Acid Stag.

With its pulsating beats, ethereal synths, and thought-provoking lyrical concepts, “ALL MY WORLDS” is poised to capture audiences worldwide. Hailing from the diverse and kinetic music scene of Brooklyn, FIIZ has once again encapsulated its prowess in creating electrifying pop anthems that resonate deep within the mind space of its audience. Stay tuned to their musical odyssey by following @FIIZmusic on Instagram.