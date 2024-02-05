FIIZ Shares Nightcap EP: An Intimate Exploration of Nightlife and Self-Discovery

IIZ, the dynamic duo of Fiona (Fi) and Isabelle (Iz), known for their bold representation of the LGBTQ+ community in the music industry, share their debut EP, NIGHTCAP. More than just an album, this seven-song collection is a sensory voyage through the highs and lows of a night out, from start to finish. NIGHTCAP is available now on streaming platforms worldwide.

NIGHTCAP is the latest manifestation of the duo’s unique synergy, which blends electronic pop, hyperpop, and EDM into an electrifying and groundbreaking sound. The creation of NIGHTCAP took place over six months in Boston, where Fi and Iz resided in Iz’s mother’s basement, crafting lyrics that reflect their life experiences as a duo. The EP delves into themes of friendship, psychedelics, and consciousness, culminating in the shared desire to end each night together no matter the state of the world. This journey is interwoven with a broader narrative on climate change, reflecting the duo’s environmental concerns, love for nature, and what they will have to witness as future generations face impending disaster. Singles, “Lungs” portrays the feeling of intense infatuation, “Phantom Limb” mourns a breach of trust, while “ALL MY WORLDS” explores the endless possibilities of dreams and perceptions. Collaborating throughout the EP with renowned Dutch producer Sietse Fase, artistically known as Evanly, FIIZ transcends musical boundaries to deliver an unparalleled auditory and sensory experience.

FIIZ, comprised of best friends Fiona (Fi) and Isabelle (Iz), is a musical duo that champions queer expression through their innovative soundscapes and heartfelt lyrics. Formed during shared quarantine, FIIZ embodies its members’ powerful bond and fearless spirit. Their alluring blend of pulsating beats, ethereal synths, and immersive vocals offer a unique take on electropop that stands as a testament to their shared creativity and fearlessness. Their recent musical explorations with their debut EP have seen a shift towards a more concentrated electronic-pop sound. By incorporating elements of hyperpop and EDM, FIIZ takes listeners on a trek through uncharted sonic territories, challenging norms, and pushing boundaries. With over 150k streams on Spotify and accolades from notable outlets like them., Grimy Goods, INTO, CelebMix, and Acid Stag, FIIZ is quickly becoming a force in the bustling Brooklyn music scene.

NIGHTCAP is more than an EP; it’s a beacon of existentialism through the lens of the female experience. FIIZ invites listeners to join them on this extraordinary musical voyage, promising an intimate and eye-opening experience. When the party fades, the real magic sets in. Will you join them for a last drink? In celebration of the release, FIIZ will be performing at the legendary Bowery Electric in New York City on February 12th and will continue to DJ all around NYC. Stream NIGHTCAP on all platforms now and keep up to date with FIIZ by following them on Instagram @FIIZmusic and TikTok @itsFIIZmusic.