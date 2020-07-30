Figment: Techno Music With No Gimmicks

Who are your biggest influences?

Meditation, technology, subconscious stuff.

What’s the craziest thing that has happened on tour?

Too crazy to mention here unfortunately.

What’s your songwriting process?

It’s discovery, not really a system. Just messing around with equipment and seeing what happens, finding surprises.

Who do you sound like?

Not for me to answer but ideally I sound original. Some of my influences are Dopplereffekt, Burial, all the 90′s UK Garage producers, The Hacker, the Detroit Grand Pubahs, as well as contemporary producers like Gesaffelstein, deadmau5, Eric Sneo, Billy Kenny, and East End Dubs.

If you didn’t become a musician, what would you be doing right now?

Something that combines art, mathematics and the psyche.

What do you feel is the best song you’ve ever released and why?

It depends on the day, I don’t have a favorite. Right now my favorite is my new single, Welcome to the Acid Jungle.

Which musician would you like to collaborate with next and why?

No one specific in mind at the moment. I would someday like to collaborate with Gesaffelstein and deadmau5. I am also open to cross genre collaborations.

What’s the biggest problem you’ve had to overcome so far?

My personal problems in the past, inimical mistakes I made that pushed me towards music.

What do you enjoy most about being a musician? What do you hate most?

Connecting with people through music. There’s nothing I don’t enjoy in the big picture because making music is something that creates gratitude. It’s all part of the process and not worth it to get hung up on any particular thing. The thing I dislike the most, is inauthentic artists.

If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?

More honesty and more authenticity.

What inspires you? What connection do you have to your music?

My music is all pretty formless honestly. I understand why you’re asking but any combination of words wouldn’t really explain it properly so I’ll leave this blank.

