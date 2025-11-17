Fields of Jake Unveils an Evocative Upbeat Ballad: “If Only It Was up to Me”

“If Only It Was up to Me” marks the latest release from pop-rock crooner Fields of Jake, the project of guitarist and singer Jake Fields. The song is a dynamic pop ballad about a failed relationship, which ponders all the things he’d do differently, set to the backdrop of a lush soundscape. “If Only It Was up to Me” is now available to stream on all digital music platforms.

Opening with a soft organ, gentle guitar plucks, and Jake Fields’ strong refrain, “If Only It Was up to Me” immediately establishes itself with its gripping lyrics and evocative instrumentals. Jon Button glides into the track with a tender bassline, paired perfectly with David Levita and Steve Fekete’s electric, sweeping guitar hums, creating a delectable, thoughtful soundscape that leaves listeners utterly transfixed. Comparable to contemporaries like The Favors, Dawes, and Daisy Jones & The Six, the upbeat ballad flows with a contemporary yet nostalgic lens. Fields once again works with Jim McGorman (Goo Goo Dolls, Sabrina Carpenter), a longtime collaborator who has helped him cultivate his sound since late 2021. The introspective melodist reaches a higher register for the bridge, letting McGorman’s synths take center stage before a howling guitar creeps into the mix. Returning to the chorus, Fields echoes, “Oh and if I had to choose / You would never want to leave / If only it was up to me,” calling out in a desperate bid to right past grievances with a lost love. “The song is a fantasy when you’re on the wrong side of the arc of a relationship: wanting the chance to go back and erase the damage done, but it’s entirely out of your control,” he said. The song was mixed by Owen Lewis and mastered by Adam Grover (Zach Bryan, Shawn Mendes, Shaboozey) of Sterling Sound.

Jake Fields first set out to pursue a career in professional baseball, but after making the pivotal decision to buy a $70 guitar at the thrift store, the course of his life had changed. As his love for playing music began, he landed live gigs at notable venues in Los Angeles like the Whisky a Go Go, Hotel Cafe, and The Troubadour. Performing at each of these venues built a foundation for his full-time music career. As a solo artist, Fields released his debut EP, Someday You’ll Be Mine followed by a self-titled EP. Under his iconic reversed moniker, Fields of Jake, he released No One Wants to See the Grand Canyon Alone, an EP that explores themes of love, loss, culture, and family. “If Only It Was up to Me” marks the third single from his forthcoming album, coming in winter 2025. Taking inspiration from legends like Jackson Browne, Paul Simon, and The Kinks, Fields of Jake is carving a unique space for himself in the music industry as he examines the magical moments of life as they unfold one song at a time. His songs have been praised by publications such as Live Nation’s Ones to Watch, Melodic.net, Jammerzine, Voxwave Magazine, and more.

"If Only It Was up to Me" is a vibrant ballad that cuts to the heart with its honest lyrics and smoothly produced dynamics. Its emotional depth draws listeners in, with its melody lingering as a sonic earworm.