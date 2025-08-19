Fields of Jake Releases a Summer Love Anthem: “Single Forever”

Fields of Jake makes a heartfelt return with “Single Forever,” a breezy and lighthearted reflection on the intense emotions of love. Blending sing-along lyrics with cascading vocals and sun-soaked instrumentals, this track feels like a sonic postcard from a quiet, coastal getaway. Now streaming on all major platforms, this new single sets the tone for Fields of Jake’s forthcoming full-length record.

Beginning with angelic vocals and bouncy drums, a scene of summertime bliss is set. Fields of Jake, the latest project of songwriter Jake Fields, recognizes the fleeting nature that comes with perfect moments. Searching for a way to freeze this memory and person in time is described through Fields’ captivating lyrics, such as “I never could find someone who’s better.” Produced by longtime collaborator Jim McGorman (Goo Goo Dolls, Sabrina Carpenter) and mixed by Dave Cerminara (Father John Misty, Lana Del Rey), this track invites listeners on a buoyant journey of layered vocals and a distinct beach-pop sound. Written from a melody stuck in his head, Fields of Jake crafted this song with intention and personal experience. “I wrote this song about a year before recording it as a goof, but I never could get the melody out of my head. It’s about the existential anxiety at the start of a relationship that is actually working for once. Waiting for the other ‘shoe to drop’ because that’s all you’ve ever known.” This pop-rock track explores having doubts about a crush while evoking sunshine and the sounds of summer romance.

Fields of Jake is a Nashville-based artist who got his start when he decided to pause his professional baseball aspirations to pursue a passion for music after buying a $70 guitar from a thrift shop. What began as a hobby quickly evolved into live gigs at iconic venues such as Los Angeles’ Whisky a Go Go, Hotel Cafe, and The Troubadour—ultimately leading to a full-time career in professional music. After falling deeply in love with songwriting and performing, Jake released his first artfully written solo EP, Someday You’ll Be Mine, before releasing his No One Wants To See The Grand Canyon Alone EP under his new moniker, Fields of Jake, with songs spanning the themes of love, loss, culture, and family. Drawing inspiration from legendary songwriters such as Jackson Browne and Paul Simon, Fields of Jake blends storytelling and melody in a style alluding to The Kinks and Dawes.

With classic influences and a modern perspective, Fields of Jake is building organic momentum while carving his space in the music world. “Single Forever” sets the stage for his awaited album, offering a raw view of the uneasy feelings that accompany summer love. Stream “Single Forever” on all digital music platforms. Follow Fields of Jake on Instagram at @FieldsOfJake and visit JakeFieldsMusic.com for updates.