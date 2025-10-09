Fields of Jake Drops Freeing Pop-Rock Anthem “Sprinter Van”

Fields of Jake releases his heartfelt, unfeigned new single, “Sprinter Van,” inspired by falling for an audacious, courageous lover. Through honest lyrics and radiant, atmospheric instrumentals, the song draws listeners in with a tale of admiration for someone who has dropped everything and started over in a new city. “Sprinter Van” is now available to download on all streaming platforms.

Beginning with sun-drenched beats, mellow vocals, and resonant drums, the luminous energy of “Sprinter Van” is the perfect song to kick off the autumnal season. The single depicts the story of falling for a “live-in-the-moment” girl who ran away from a previous life and starts over. “As we were nearing recording the rest of this album, we sat down to write one last tune, and this came out. I had fallen for a girl who had left her city and left some friends behind in a sprinter van,” Jake explains. “It’s about a guy that’s been playing it safe and falls for the lifestyle and carefree nature of a lover.” A sense of wanderlust is evident in lyrics like “she said goodbye, just to feel alive, left the past behind, for another life” and “you don’t give a damn, in your white sprinter van, wasn’t part of the plan, and I’ll follow you wherever you go…” Highlighting a happy-go-lucky circumstance through infectious melodies and a glaring, bright beat, the song was co-written by Jake Fields and his longtime producer, Jim McGorman. “Sprinter Van” also features production and synth by McGorman, guitar by David Levita, bass by Jon Button, and drums by Marc Slutsky. The track was mixed by Dave Cerminara (Father John Misty, Lana Del Rey) and mastered by Grammy-nominated engineer Adam Grover (Zach Bryan, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Gigi Perez) of Sterling Sound.

Fields of Jake originally aimed to pursue a career in professional baseball, but after making the pivotal decision to buy a $70 guitar at the thrift store, the course of his life had changed. At first, he only played guitar as a hobby, but his love for playing music began landing him live gigs at notable venues like the Whisky a Go Go, Hotel Cafe, and The Troubadour. Performing at each of these venues built a foundation for his full-time music career. After developing a passion for songwriting and live performance, Fields released his debut solo EP, Someday You’ll Be Mine. He followed it with No One Wants to See the Grand Canyon Alone, an EP released under his new moniker, Fields of Jake, that explores themes of love, loss, culture, and family. “Sprinter Van” is the second single from his forthcoming album, due out later this year. Taking inspiration from legends like Jackson Browne, Paul Simon, and The Kinks, to up-and-coming artists like Dawes, Fields of Jake is carving a unique space for himself in the music industry as he examines the magical moments of life as they unfold one song at a time. His songs have been praised by publications such as Melodic.net, Jammerzine, Voxwave Magazine, and more.

“Sprinter Van” is a joyful, escape anthem for all of those who always play it safe. The impassioned single encourages fans to let go, be free, and see where the world will take them. Stream “Sprinter Van” on all platforms worldwide. Follow Fields of Jake on Instagram @FieldsofJake and visit JakeFieldsMusic.com for further updates.