FGL Fest Continues To Grow With Additional Artists Added To The All-Star Lineup

FGL Fest anticipation builds as another wave of artists – Blanco Brown, Canaan Smith and Payton Smith – is announced to take the stage Saturday, September 7, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Florida Georgia Line leads the lineup with previously announced special guests Dan + Shay, Nelly and Mitchell Tenpenny.

The must-see concert amplifies the Big Machine 400 at the Brickyard Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, which courses through the legendary 2.5-mile oval. Tickets are on sale now HERE and HERE.