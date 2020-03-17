Few Miles South Collaborates with 2020 Grammy Award Winner Michael Cleveland on New Country-Bluegrass EP
Multi-talented duo Few Miles South, made up of Tori Lund and Blake English, is working to vastly expand their music reach with the release of a new Bluegrass EP titled Wiregrass.
Wiregrass is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and all other digital retailers now.
This five-track EP embraces a country-bluegrass sound that the dynamic roots duo has dabbled with during their live performances before, but never brought with them into the studio until now.
The duo is excited to showcase the dynamic range they possess by releasing a bluegrass album, especially since they were able to collaborate with 2020 Grammy Winner for Bluegrass Album of the Year, Michael Cleveland on this EP, as he offers his impressive fiddle playing on 4 out of the 5 tracks. The EP also includes the talents of Aubrey Richmond (fiddle player for Shooter Jennings and member of Mustangs of the West) and Ted Wells (3rd Place Winner National Banjo Championship and former member of National Touring Group Loose Ties).
Written and produced by Lund and English in their Georgia home, Wiregrass showcases the unique story-telling and skillful instrumentation abilities Few Miles South is known for, regardless of the genre they’re playing in. “Kentucky has Bluegrass, Georgia has Wiregrass”, English says in regard to the title of the five-track EP. “Each track on the project depicts the highs and lows of a small-town existence, from the simple and dirty pleasures of the deep woods, to the endurance of true love, to the feeling of homesickness after being kicked out of your own house.” Few Miles South is currently out on the road for a Spring 2020 Tour and will be touring the west coast through April.
Visit Few Miles South at their website and follow along with the band on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
About Few Miles South: This duo comprised of Tori Lund from Los Angeles and Blake English from South Georgia met playing at a church in L.A. where they bonded over a shared love of country music. Each with musical backgrounds —Lund a classically trained vocalist and musician, English a musician, producer and engineer —they began to write together, eventually realizing the songs they once hoped to shop would be best suited for themselves. Their new dreams took them across the nation deep into the woods of Georgia where they planted roots and got to work. Their debut single, On Down the Road was released to rave reviews and charted in the Top 40. The success resulted in the February 2018 release of their debut five-track EP, Might Could. It catapulted the band to new audiences and towns as they began a coast to coast tour, performing nearly every night for hundreds of shows. In the spring of 2019, the duo released their sophomore project californ i aint and spent the rest of the year touring, playing over 100 shows across the United States and Canada, including a full-band performance at the 2019 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. Their most recent single Outlaw continues to receive critical praise from media and remains a fan favorite in their live performances. While this lifestyle is not for the faint of heart, FMS has embraced it. You can find them, dogs included, packed into their van soaking up every second of their never-ending road trip.