Few Miles South Collaborates with 2020 Grammy Award Winner Michael Cleveland on New Country-Bluegrass EP

Multi-talented duo Few Miles South, made up of Tori Lund and Blake English, is working to vastly expand their music reach with the release of a new Bluegrass EP titled Wiregrass.

Wiregrass is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and all other digital retailers now.

This five-track EP embraces a country-bluegrass sound that the dynamic roots duo has dabbled with during their live performances before, but never brought with them into the studio until now.

The duo is excited to showcase the dynamic range they possess by releasing a bluegrass album, especially since they were able to collaborate with 2020 Grammy Winner for Bluegrass Album of the Year, Michael Cleveland on this EP, as he offers his impressive fiddle playing on 4 out of the 5 tracks. The EP also includes the talents of Aubrey Richmond (fiddle player for Shooter Jennings and member of Mustangs of the West) and Ted Wells (3rd Place Winner National Banjo Championship and former member of National Touring Group Loose Ties).

Written and produced by Lund and English in their Georgia home, Wiregrass showcases the unique story-telling and skillful instrumentation abilities Few Miles South is known for, regardless of the genre they’re playing in. “Kentucky has Bluegrass, Georgia has Wiregrass”, English says in regard to the title of the five-track EP. “Each track on the project depicts the highs and lows of a small-town existence, from the simple and dirty pleasures of the deep woods, to the endurance of true love, to the feeling of homesickness after being kicked out of your own house.” Few Miles South is currently out on the road for a Spring 2020 Tour and will be touring the west coast through April.

