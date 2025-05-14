Ferris Pier Teams Up With Grammy-Nominated Artist Izzy Bizu On New Single “Hypnotised”

Multi-dimensional DJ and producer Ferris Pier returns with “Hypnotised,” a vibrant and infectious track featuring Grammy-nominated British-Ethiopian star Izzy Bizu. Combining Pier’s polished, dance-ready production with Bizu’s signature breezy vocals, “Hypnotised” delivers a euphoric blend of electronic guitar riffs, shimmering synths, and undeniable groove. The track beautifully encapsulates the feeling of being constantly pulled back to someone by their mesmerizing nature, despite trying to escape. “Hypnotised” is now available to stream and download worldwide.

Following global collaborations with artists like Brother Leo, JUNG, and Rhys Lewis, Ferris Pier continues his creative hot streak with a dream team-up alongside Izzy Bizu, a celebrated artist known for her breakout single “White Tiger” and collaborations with David Guetta, Jonas Blue, ODESZA, and KSHMR. Their union on “Hypnotised” blends Pier’s lush, groove-laden production with Bizu’s sultry vocals and effortless charisma. “Collaborating with Izzy was like lightning in a bottle,” says Pier. “She brought this raw emotion and playful fire that pushed the song somewhere I couldn’t have reached alone. Just a dream collab.” The synergy between the two artists is undeniable, resulting in a track that feels both timeless and fresh. Their chemistry pulses through the song’s hypnotic rhythm and emotional lyricism, capturing the disorienting thrill of being drawn back to someone despite your better judgment. With lines like, “See it in your eyes / You do it every time / Oh you know you got me hypnotised,” Bizu masterfully walks the line between vulnerability and empowerment, lending the song a cinematic tension that keeps listeners hooked.

Raised in Spokane, Washington, Ferris Pier was immersed in music from an early age, as he quickly developed a passion for multiple instruments, mastering piano, guitar, drums, and accordion. He continued his music education by pursuing a degree in piano jazz performance at Whitworth University. Inspired by the improvisational nature of jazz, Pier expanded into composition and production, carving out his signature sound, a dynamic fusion of dance, pop, and disco with orchestral highlights…

Ferris has amassed explosive collaborations and is being compared to the likes of Daft Punk and Clean Bandit. His music is a middle finger to loneliness, and an ignition switch for the restless creatives who refuse to sit still. Recognized by American Songwriter, EARMILK, and Music Connection Magazine, Pier is known for pushing creative boundaries. His work has made a notable impact in the Europop scene, landing placements on Sweden’s iTunes Pop Charts, earning over 86 million streams, and securing multiple editorial playlists on Spotify. Over the past few months, Pier’s streaming numbers have skyrocketed, reflecting a growing global fanbase and real heat building around the music. Beyond the numbers, what’s really fueling the buzz is the unparalleled caliber of recent collaborations with Rhys Lewis, Izzy Bizu, Brother Leo, JUNG. From studio sessions with some of the most respected voices in the game to genre-bending co-creations that are turning heads, it’s been an inspiring ride, with an electric response. The energy around Ferris Pier in the industry right now is undeniable, with radio teams leaning in, tastemakers paying attention, and fans connecting in a deeper way than ever before.

“Hypnotised” has audiences in a trance with its upbeat rhythm and poignant vocals. Listen to the single now on all digital platforms. To hear more from Ferris Pier, follow him @Ferris_Pier on Instagram.