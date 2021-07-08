Ferris Pier Releases The Perfect Summer Jam with “Everything (feat. Galen Disston)”

Seattle-based producer Ferris Pier just dropped his new single, “Everything (feat. Galen Disston),” an upbeat summer track that showcases the conflicting emotions of being in love. The song represents how love can be amazing one second and challenging the next, while other times, it can be both all at once. “Everything (feat. Galen Disston)” is available to download and stream on digital music platforms worldwide.

With a lively rhythm and smooth acoustics mixed with the tender vocals of Seattle singer Galen Disston, “Everything” is the perfect summer song that gets people dancing and while simultaneously invoking a range of emotions. “It’s a song you get instantly addicted to and one you definitely want on your summer playlist,” says Pier. “I love how the song threads the needle between a boppy, summer jam, and an emotional anthem.” The single also features a Seattle gospel choir that really injects soul and emotion into this catchy pop track. The track is centered around love, which is something everyone can relate to. Pier says, “I hope this song connects with listeners in a special way. Love can be dope, and love can be gritty. And that’s why it’s love.” “Everything” was written and produced by Ferris Pier himself. The single will be released alongside a vibrant music video, filmed and produced by Patrick Kehoe, that captures the energy and focus that went into recording the single.

Ferris Pier is a Seattle-based DJ and producer who creates his own brand of intoxicating pop music by featuring different vocalists on each song. His crisp production blends pop and dance elements with orchestral highlights. Growing up the son of a band director, Pier was surrounded by music from a very young age and started playing piano at just five years old. He later taught himself to play trumpet at age seven and accordion at age eight and has been writing music for as long as he can remember. Being heavily inspired by the unexpectedness and freedom of jazz music, Pier majored in jazz performance in college. Feeling the pressure of having a more steady career, he decided to pursue a career in medicine but eventually found his way back to his true love: music. Taking musical influence from artists such as Elton John, Daft Punk, Talking Heads, and Chet Baker, Pier has fused genres in a way that puts him a step above the rest. He prides himself on making music that makes the world a happier place and encourages people to be the best possible version of themselves.

“Everything (feat. Galen Disston)” embodies everything significant to Ferris Pier as an artist. The song instantly adds color to people’s lives with its bright open sound and its incredibly catchy tempo. Download or stream “Everything (feat. Galen Disston)” now on digital music platforms worldwide. To keep up with his musical journey, follow him on Instagram @Ferris_Pier or visit FerrisPier.com.