Ferris Pier Dives Into All the Emotions of Love on Tonight

Ferris Pier has dropped his eagerly awaited debut EP, Tonight, and it is full of hits! The DJ teamed up with a myriad of brilliant vocalists in this collaborative six-song EP, and it surely delivers. “I feel like the EP captures my musical soul, and also transcribes a lot of significant experiences I’ve had in my life,” he explains. Tonight is now available to stream or download on all music platforms.

Tonight’s translation of emotion into music conveys a strong and relatable sense of intimacy. “Each song stands alone well, but I really love how these songs interact when you play them in a series,” Ferris Pier recalls upon the 18-month conclusion to his writing journey. His EP carries the theme of love and the way it can be displayed as “pain, amazement, anticipation, regret, and fragility.” Tonight will be sure to win over anyone who has experienced the wonders, excitement, and heartbreak of love.

To finalize the listening experience on Tonight, Ferris Pier incorporates one of the most emotional instruments of all: piano. He had his own musical love story that began with piano when he was introduced to the instrument during his youth. Now, this beautiful rendition of perfected musical talent can be appreciated on the EP with the opening title track, “Tonight (feat. Jnr Ceasar).” The piano in this track carries on as if it were a stand-alone composure but possesses a dichotomy that blends flawlessly with the rest of the instrumentation and Caesar’s vocals. “Anywhere You Like” also includes delicate piano notes complemented by Elle Winter’s vocals which breathe a spirited life into the track. The song is, of course, carried by Pier’s uplifting and electrifying poppy backtrack. The EP also features his upbeat summer jam “Everything (feat. Galen Disston)” and soon-to-be fan favorites, “Stay (feat. Aaron McMurray)” and “Our Fall (feat. Taylor Lenz).” All six tracks on Tonight are sure to resonate with the listener for more reasons than just being catchy and likable pop songs- their meaning holds value and integral emotions. The symbolism of this duality can be appreciated when the listener hears raw instruments such as acoustic guitar and unaltered piano coupled with Pier’s captivating production and styling.

Taking musical influence from artists such as Discovery, Mika, Calvin Harris, and Jubel, Ferris Pier has fused the dance, EDM, and pop genres in a way that puts him ahead of the rest. He prides himself on making music that makes the world a happier place, and his new EP does just that. Tonight is now available to stream on all platforms. Keep up with Ferris Pier by visiting his website FerrisPier.com or follow him on Instagram @FerrisPier.