Ferris Pier Collaborates With Brother Leo in New Single “Biohacking My Technology”

Ferris Pier is back with an electrifying new single, “Biohacking My Technology,” with the Swedish artist Brother Leo. This high-energy track pulses with hypnotic dance beats and seductive vocals. “Biohacking My Technology” is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide.

“Biohacking My Technology” is a vibrant and innovative fusion of pop and disco, a testament to the creative collaboration between Ferris Pier and Brother Leo. This track, which took nine months to meticulously craft, embodies the spirit of modern musical innovation, weaving together catchy melodies with deep, pulsating rhythms. The song’s theme revolves around the intriguing concept of seductive bioengineering, a futuristic and provocative narrative that combines elements of biology, technology, and aesthetics to create something that is not only functional but also highly appealing or alluring. Ferris Pier and Brother Leo have combined their distinct musical styles, creating a track that is as thought-provoking as it is danceable. These elements come together to build a song that grows in intensity, pulling the listener into its unique sonic world. Ferris Pier, reflecting on the partnership, emphasizes the remarkable synergy between the two artists. He praises Brother Leo’s exceptional voice and musicianship, stating that this song could only have been born from their combined efforts. “Working with Brother Leo was truly an incredible experience. His voice and musicianship are in a league of their own,” says Pier. “I love this song because it is truly a ‘collaborative’ product that could have never been made without our synergistic duo.” The result is a track that not only stands out in today’s music landscape but also exemplifies the power of two artists pushing creative boundaries.

Hailing from Spokane, Washington, Ferris Pier has been surrounded by music since childhood, where his father was a band director. He learned to play several instruments including piano, guitar, drums, and accordion. He continued to pursue his musical journey by studying Piano Jazz Performance at Whitworth University. Inspired by the improvisation and free-form aspects of jazz, Pier explored composition and production to create his own style of music. Ferris Pier is known for his intoxicating blend of dance, pop, and disco music, which seamlessly integrates orchestral highlights with tropical overtones. His crisp production style often features a diverse array of vocalists, including Brother Leo, Elle Winter, Victoria Canal, and finalists from NBC’s The Voice, allowing each track to possess its own unique flavor. His work has garnered attention in the EuroPop scene and earned him features in American Songwriter, EARMILK, and New Music Weekly.

“Biohacking My Technology” is more than just a song; it’s a sonic exploration of how music and technology can intertwine to create something truly special. The track is now available to stream on all digital platforms. Follow him on Instagram @Ferris_Pier for updates on his musical voyage.