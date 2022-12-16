Female Alternative Rock Band ‘Bugeye’ Tackles Bullying In Latest Single ‘Signs & Exits’

Queer alternative rock band ‘Bugeye’ release their latest single ‘Signs & Exits’, produced by Paul Tipler (Elastica, Clockwork, Barnes Courtney, Placebo). Hailing from Croydon, London, the band is quickly getting a name for themselves, serving up catchy hooks, dirty guitar riffs and sizzling synths.

Signs & Exits is no different, taking influences from 80’s synth-pop sounds from Bowie to Numan Bugeye serves up yet another offering of their unique alt-rock sound, with its infectious melody, foot stomping guitar lines and punk-esqe vocal performance. The theme of the track tackles the issue of bullying at school and online. Front woman Angela Martin explains “It’s about the transition of innocence into the world of school – a battleground where the rules change daily and the warmth, kindness and protection you once knew are stripped away.” The striking video for the track was created by award-winning director Laura Jean Marsh.

Music activists at their core, Bugeye use their platform to touch on subjects ranging from the mundanity of modern city life to global issues such as racism and climate change all wrapped in riotous optimism that demands you to dance. Front woman and Bugeye’s songwriter, Angela Martin formed the band with school friend and bass player Paula Snow, with the current iteration releasing music from 2018. Since then the band has garnered support from the likes of 6Music, Radio X, Clash Magazine and Louder Than War to name but a few. Having recently finished touring for the year the band are now back in the studio to record their highly anticipated second album.

Watch Bugeye ‘Signs & Exits’

