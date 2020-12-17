Fellowship Soul Choir Collaborate With Grammy® Award-winner Chrisette Michele On Christmas Single “The Manger”

The Powerhouse Fellowship Soul Choir is one of Canada’s most sought after choirs. Founded by Shawn Cotterell, Powerhouse took home a 2020 Gospel Music Association Canada Covenant Award this year for Gospel Album of the Year for their IT’S NOT OVER – LIVE album. The popular choir also garnered high-profile appearances this year in two movies: the Netflix original series “Self Made” Inspired by the life of Madam C. J. Walker staring Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer and, the Lifetime Television Network movie event “The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel”.

Cotterell and Powerhouse are continually working and are ending the year with a new holiday single release “The Manger” featuring Grammy® Award-winning R&B singer Chrisette Michele. The Christmas ballad is a soulful pairing of Chrisette’s subtle and sweet vocal with the Powerhouse commanding yet warm presence. “The Manger” is written by Sean Simmonds and Fredrick Bussey and produced by Simmonds. Instrumentation is by Mario Maitland, III.

“It is a great honour and pleasure to work with Chrisette Michele on my choir’s latest recording,” says Cotterell. “Chrisette Michele is one of the artists I always wanted to work with. Her voice is one I studied during my time at the York University vocal jazz program. This experience has really blown my mind.”

Cotterell continues, “Two years ago, I stepped out in faith and reached out to Chrisette’s team about recording a Christmas song with my choir. I am grateful for this collaboration. I truly believe we have recorded something special during this pandemic and I cannot wait to share this single with everyone.”

“The Manger” is released by IndieBlu Music, a label services offering of Entertainment One Music Nashville. IndieBlu Music has also released two other Christmas singles from Powerhouse – “The Best Gift” and “I Believe In Miracles” featuring Patricia Shirley. All three Christmas songs are available now on all digital music outlets.