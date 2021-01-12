Fellow Artists Remember Hitmaker Ed Bruce

Singer/songwriter Ed Bruce passed away Friday, January 8th at age 81. As a songwriter, artists such as Crystal Gayle (Restless), Charlie Louvin (See The Big Man Cry), Tommy Roe (Save Your Kisses), Tanya Tucker (Texas When I Die, The Man That Turned My Mama On), and Willie Nelson (Mama Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys) are just a few who have recorded his songs. As an artist, Bruce’s hits include “The Last Cowboy Song”, “Love’s Found You And Me”, “Ever, Never Lovin’ You”, “After All”, “My First Taste Of Texas” and more.

Fellow artists mourn the loss of their friend and share fond memories that have left them forever inspired by Ed Bruce.

“We have lost another friend and songwriter today. Rest Easy Ed Bruce! Many will remember him for songs like Mama Don’t Let Your Baby’s Grow Up To Be Cowboys, but we shall remember him for a song called “I Know.” Look it up for a blessing. Goodbye brother and thank you.” – Joe Bonsall, The Oak Ridge Boys

“As a teenager during the 1970s, his song Mama’s Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys was one, and still is, of my favorite songs EVER.” – Andrew Farriss

“I’m proud to have known Ed Bruce, both in the studio and on television appearances. I admired his talents and unique style. May his memory live on forever.” – Janie Fricke

“We knew Ed and have performed on shows with him across the country. He was a good man and he will be missed.” – B.J. Thomas

“So very sad to hear that another one of country music’s great voices has gone silent. You could always tell instantly that it was Ed whether he was speaking or singing. I had the pleasure of working with him many times through the years and each and every time it was an honor. RIP my friend.” – T.G. Sheppard

“Ed was a big man with a big voice. He knew how to write a great country song. That deep speaking voice of his was unmistakable and he had some serious acting chops. Condolences to all of his family and friends. Rest easy, buddy.” – T. Graham Brown

“Ed Bruce was a dear, dear friend of mine. We always talked about visiting more, but now that’s going to have to wait. This one hits close to home and I will miss him like crazy.” – Johnny Lee

“The last time Ed Bruce had a top 40 chart record was thirty-three years ago. Yet, just the other day I was performing a show, and people in the audience, in their twenties, were singing along at the top of their lungs to “Texas When I Die” and “Mommas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys.” Ed has left us a legacy of songs that will endure time. The first time I heard Ed sing “My First Taste of Texas” I immediately bought the album. His voice was unmistakable. Whether it was through song or through his voice-over work, Ed Bruce was the ultimate story-teller. He will be missed.” – Tim Atwood

“Country music lost another artist/songwriter in Ed Bruce. Known for writing one of the best country songs ever, those iconic lyrics will forever remain. Prayers to the family of Ed Bruce. He will be missed.” – JD Shelburne

“Ed Bruce’s “Mama’s Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” has to be one of the best country songs of my time. I also got to record a song with Ed called “The One That Got Away” in the early ’90s and we did a video for it. We laughed and joked all the way thru it (along with some Ol’ High Note”). We had a great time together! Say Hello To Heaven, Ed.” – David Frizzell

“Ed wrote songs so close to the bone, you couldn’t help but be touched by them. He was my friend and I will miss him.” – Lacy J. Dalton