Felix Lasin Named Interim OM At Mapleton/Spokane

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 KZBD (105.7 NOW FM)/SPOKANE APD FELIX LASIN picks up Interim OM duties for MAPLETON/SPOKANE. He will also be responsible for programming Classic Rock KJRB-A-K231CU (94.1 THE BEAR). The cluster also includes Country KDRK (93.7 THE MOUNTAIN), Sports KGA-A, Adult Hits KBBD (103.9 BOB FM), and Classic Hits KEYF (KEY 101).

“FELIX has been an invaluable member in managing the growth of 105.7 NOW FM, increasing our visibility in the community for that station and developing our stations’ on-line presence,” said MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS/SPOKANE Market Manager KAREN DINEEN. “FELIX’s commitment for ensuring that whatever task he is assigned gets done right and his attention to detail has earned him promotion to this new role.”