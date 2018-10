FCC Early Accounting Shows 36 Radio Stations Were Knocked Off Air By Hurricane Michael

Hurricane Report

The FCC’s first report of the damage done to the communications infrastructure due to HURRICANE MICHAEL shows 30 FM, four AM, and four television stations reported out of service; two FMs down with programming sent to another signal; and 23 TV, 61 FM, and 18 AM stations remaining on the air.

The stations reported out of service include:

FMs:

CUMULUS Country WBYZ (Z94.5)/BAXLEY-WAYCROSS, GA

POWELL BROADCASTING Country WKNK (KICK’N COUNTRY 103.5)/CALLAWAY-PANAMA CITY, FL

TEL-DODGE Country WMCG (PURE COUNTRY 104.9)/MILAN, GA

iHEARTMEDIA Country WOBB (B100)/TILTON-ALBANY, GA

STATE BROADCASTING CORP. Country WQZY (Y96)/DUBLIN, GA

ALTRUA INVESTMENTS Contemporary Christian WAKU (WAVE 94)/CRAWFORDVILLE-TALLAHASSEE, FL

POWELL BROADCASTING Adult Hits WASJ (BOB FM 105.1)/PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

RADIOJONES Classic Hits WBMZ (103.7 THE BOOMER)/METTER, GA

CUMULUS Hot AC WBZE (STAR 98.9)/TALLAHASSEE

COLUMBUS STATE UNIVERSITY Variety WCUG/LUMPKIN-COLUMBUS, GA

DOWDY PARTNERS Urban WDBN (107.9 JAMZ)/WRIGHTSVILLE-DUBLIN, GA

iHEARTMEDIA Urban WEBZ (99.3 THE BEAT)/MEXICO BEACH-PANAMA CITY, FL

FAMILY STATIONS Religion WFRP/AMERICUS, GA

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION Spanish Religion WGCN (RADIO NUEVA VIDA)/NASHVILLE, GA

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WGEX (POWER 97.3)/BAINBRIDGE-ALBANY, GA-TALLAHASSEE, FL

CUMULUS Classic Hits WGLF (GULF 104)/TALLAHASSEE

EDGEWATER BROADCASTING Religion WHHR (FREEDOM RADIO FM)/VIENNA, GA

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION Contemporary Christian WHKV (K-LOVE)/SYLVESTER-ALBANY, GA

RADIO TRAINING NETWORK Contemporary Christian WIZB (THE JOY FM)/ABBEVILLE-DOTHAN, AL

EDGEWATER BROADCASTING Religion WJEP (FREEDOM RADIO FM)/CUSSETA, GA

MIDDLE GEORGIA COMMUNITY RADIO Religion WKIH (FREE FM)/VIDALIA, GA

POWELL BROADCASTING Top 40 WPFM (HOT 107.9)/PANAMA CITY, FL

GSW, INC. Top 40 WQIL (Q101.3)/CHAUNCEY, GA

POWELL BROADCASTING Classic Rock WRBA (CLASSIC ROCK 95.9)/SPRINGFIELD-PANAMA CITY, FL

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION Contemporary Christian WVKV (K-LOVE)/NASHVILLE, GA

CUMULUS Urban WWLD (BLAZIN 102.3)/CAIRO, GA-TALLAHASSEE

BIG BEND HERITAGE MUSIC ASSOCIATION Variety WZRE-LP/PERRY, FL

AMERICAN FAMILY RADIO Religion W232BI/ALBANY, GA

iHEARTRADIO Rock W242BF/PANAMA CITY

STATE BROADCASTING CORP. Classic Rock W245BT (96.9 THE BUZZ)/DUBLIN, GA

FMs sending programming to another station:

RADIOJONES Country WXRS-F (THE ROOSTER 100.5)/SWAINSBORO, GA

CUMULUS Urban AC WHBX (96.1 JAMZ)/TALLAHASSEE

AMs:

iHEARTRADIO Rock WDIZ-A (96 ROCK)/PANAMA CITY

iHEARTRADIO Gospel WJYZ-A/ALBANY, GA

STATE BROADCASTING CORP. Classic Rock WMLT-A (96.9 THE BUZZ)/DUBLIN, GA

RADIOJONES Classic Hits WXRS (THE ROCKET 97.1)/SWAINSBORO, GA

TVs:

GEORGIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING PBS affiliate WABW-TV/PELHAM-ALBANY, GA

NEXSTAR ABC affiliate WDHN-TV/DOTHAN, AL

SINCLAIR FOX affiliate WFXL-TV (FOX 31)/ALBANY, GA

NEXSTAR ABC affiliate WMBB-TV/PANAMA CITY, FL

Since the initial list, WFRP, WGEX, WGCN, WIZB, WKIH, and WOBB have returned to the air, while ECHO BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. low power WSWL-LP/VALDOSTA, GA has been added to the list of silent stations.