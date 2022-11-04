Fate’s Got A Driver Returns with Powerful Head-Banger, “The Rose of May”

Post-hardcore band, Fate’s Got A Driver, just released their fierce and transcending single, “The Rose of May.” The song perfectly combines a dark rock sound and intense, purposeful lyrics referencing the Greek tragedy of Narcissus. “The Rose of May” is available for download and streaming worldwide.

Fate’s Got A Driver digs deep into the lyrics of “The Rose of May,” exploring the evolution of how they view themselves in today’s world. “‘The Rose of May’ is based on the Greek tragedy of Narcissus,” says bass player Adam Evans. “It’s about the deterioration of self-image in the Information Age.” Lead singer, Randolph Schulz, solidifies this in the song as he belts out, “Feel so far away, there in my reflection, I am the rose of May.” Complementing their compelling lyricism are profound hardcore rock instrumentals. The combination of Javi Torres’ rhythmic, booming drums fused with electrifying guitar riffs from Jean Nascimento keeps the song engaging and entertaining. “The Rose of May” was co-produced by Rain City Drive, in addition to being mixed and mastered by John Rupp and Alberto de Icaza. Preceding Icaza’s contribution to “The Rose of May” were two albums that earned the title of Billboard #1 Hard Rock albums.

Forming their band in 2018, Fate’s Got A Driver consists of Randolph Schulz (lead vocals), Adam Evans (bass), Jean Nascimento (guitar), and Javi Torres (drums). After parting ways with former member Eddie Reyes of Taking Back Sunday, the band spent all of quarantine writing new music and collaborating with other artists such as Chris Bishop of Crobot, Travis Clark of We The Kings, and more. With the recent addition of Letlive.’s former guitarist, Nascimento, the band is ready to show fans what they’ve been working on during quarantine. The forthcoming EP is a transition between the gloomy, introspective writing style that is boasted in their older music to a more aggressive and emotive format. Singing about ego, depression, narcissism, love, and whatever else they desire, Alternative Press describes the band as delivering “everything the post-hardcore scene has been missing.”

“The Rose of May” is a dynamic, energy-filled first single off an electrifying comeback EP. The song is available now on all streaming platforms. To keep up with Fate’s Got A Driver’s endeavors, follow their journey on Instagram @fatesgotadriver.