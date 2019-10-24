Farrah Frostt Drops Music Video For “Work Hard, Play Harder”

Farrah Frostt releases a music video for “Work Hard, Play Harder,” the highly-anticipated follow-up to her debut “Not In The Mood.”

Filmed in Coney Island under the direction of Rock Davis, the video features Farrah’s duality in real life as an artist and medical student, alternating between shots of the artist in scrubs and dancing with her friends on the beach.

Says the artist of the video’s concept: “I wanted to stress a happy, healthy balance and also share who I am with the world. I work hard: med school is a demanding commitment. But I have a rule that I have to do something fun at least once a week— go to the beach, out dancing, clubbing, jamming, Netflix, movies, anything that brings me joy. I included educated women throughout the video standing tall and proud of their work. I am a huge proponent of female empowerment. The real stuff. Smart is sexy.”

“Work Hard, Play Harder” is now available on all streaming platforms. The track was produced by Corey Chorus Gibson of Sony/ATV Publishing (Rihanna, Dan Balan, Estelle) and Jesus “Dr. Zuez” Bobe (Daddy Yankee, JLo, Torey Lanez).