Far Trio Gear Up for Highly Anticipated New Album

FAR Trio, an earthy fusion band hailing from Buffalo and formed over a decade ago in Fredonia, NY, is hitting the road this fall for an East Coast tour, bringing their unique blend of soul, blues, and singer-songwriter vibes to audiences across the Northeast. Comprising Eamon Rayhn (vocals, bass), Drew Azzinaro (vocals, guitar), and Ethan Fox (drums), the band has been a fixture in the region’s music scene for the past five years, performing over 150 shows annually across cities like Buffalo, NYC, the Finger Lakes, Philadelphia, and the Hudson Valley.

Known for their electrifying performances and organic sound, FAR Trio has played at renowned venues including The Bitter End, Rockwood Music Hall, Shakti Lounge, So Far NYC, and major jazz festivals such as The Northwest Jazz Festival and Carnegie Jazz Festival. Their extensive touring has earned them a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim for their fresh takes on classic songs by artists such as John Lennon and The Allman Brothers, as well as for their compelling original compositions.

In 2022, FAR Trio released their second album, Ordinary Moments, recorded in Woodstock, NY, with legendary producer Scott Petito (James Taylor, Chick Corea, John Scofield). The album features 14 tracks ranging from soulful singer-songwriter tunes to raunchy blues-tinged grooves. This latest work showcases the band’s evolution as a unit, with each member augmenting the others’ compositions and delivering a diverse sound that captivates a wide audience.

With two albums under their belt, including FAR Volume 1 (2019), and a new project on the horizon for next year, the band continues to write, experiment, and create music that transcends genres while keeping its soul firmly rooted in the earthy fusion they are known for.

Fans can catch FAR Trio at the following upcoming tour dates:

Oct 4th – Opening for Joe Marcinek at Palace Theater, Lockport

Oct 5th – Tap and Brew, Niagara Falls

Oct 10th – Stamford Coffee, Stamford, NY

Oct 11th – Scale House, Hector

Oct 12th – Greenwolf, Middleburgh

Oct 13th – Twin Star Vineyards

Oct 18th – Bright Eyes, Long Beach

Oct 19th – Red Shed, Cooperstown

Oct 20th – Tasting Lab, Greenville

Stream their latest album, Ordinary Moments, on all major platforms now, and stay tuned for their upcoming release next year.

About FAR Trio: F.A.R.Trio consists of Eamon Rayhn (vocals, bass), Drew Azzinaro (vocals, guitar), and Ethan Fox (drums). The band blends elements of soul, blues, and singer-songwriter genres, creating eclectic performances that resonate with audiences across the East Coast. Their music is defined by thoughtful songwriting, intricate arrangements, and an undeniable chemistry on stage. Your Needed Dose of Rock N’ Soul!

