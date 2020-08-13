Fantastic Negrito Live Stream With Orange Amps

Grammy award winning, versatile blues rocker, Fantastic Negrito, one of Orange Amplification’s newest Ambassadors will be taking part in a 3 song live stream on 13th August, at 1 PM PST/4 PM EST/9 PM BST. The live stream will be hosted on Orange’s YouTube channel and will be available via their homepage orangeamps.com or see it live HERE.

Fantastic Negrito cheated death to become one of today’s biggest blues innovators. His music is dynamic, reflects the many twists of his life and is not afraid to tackle difficult subjects. It has won him the Grammy award for Best Contemporary Blues Album in 2016 and 2019. His much anticipated new album, Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, released on Cooking Vinyl/Blackball Universe on the 14th August 2020, is his most far-reaching work yet. It is an evocative work, inspired by the socio-political albums of the late 60’s, early 70’s.

He first became aware of Orange Amplification whilst playing with the afro punk band Blood Sugar X and then rediscovered them when he plugged into a Tremlord 30 at the 2019 Black Deer Festival. ‘I was taken back, I realised why I loved them,’ explained Fantastic Negrito, ‘Orange amps are so original, they cut through noise, their sound is old but new. That was when I knew I had to get back to playing them.’

Listen to Fantastic Negrito talking about finding Orange Amps on a recent visit to London HERE and also see him discussing his TremLord 30 Combo HERE.

The latest Orange YouTube session, on 13th August, 1 PM PST/4 PM EST/9 PM BST will be recorded in Oakland, California and features Fantastic Negrito accompanied by Tomas Salcedo on guitar and Giulio Xavier on bass. Be prepared to experience a compelling, energetic, highly perceptive performance full of spirit and warmth.

To find out more about Orange Amplification, it products and its Ambassadors please go to https://orangeamps.com/