Fans Can Unlock an Exclusive New Video With a Pre-Save/ Pre-Add of New Ben Gallaher EP

Fans of Quartz Hill Records’ Ben Gallaher can now unlock an exclusive new video when they pre-save his upcoming Every Small Town EP on Spotify or pre-add the EP on Apple Music. The never-before-seen live performance of the melodic and anthemic “Love You Like America” can also be unlocked by subscribing to Gallaher’s official YouTube channel.

Gallaher’s Every Small Town EP is available for pre-save/ pre-add now. The EP, helmed by acclaimed music producers Mickey Jack Cones (Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett) and Derek George (Randy Houser, Joe Nichols) will be released June 25.

Unlock the live performance of “Love You Like America” HERE.

A triple threat singer, songwriter and guitarist, Gallaher is a young star on the rise. His debut Quartz Hill single, “Every Small Town,” has already surpassed 2.3 MILLION streams and the official lyric video alone has earned over ONE MILLION YouTube views all ahead of the song’s country radio impact date, slated for Summer 2021.

About Ben Gallaher:

A self-taught musician with a strong reverence for guitar masters, Gallaher’s songs are autobiographical anthems of growing up in the small town of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania that radiate a passion for the lyric-driven country music that influenced him. The burgeoning star’s vocals exude a smoky texture reflective of the backwoods bars in which the young artist honed his unbridled stage craft, driving to the Eastern corridor to perform each weekend while pursuing a degree in Entertainment Industry Studies at Nashville’s Belmont University. The Quartz Hill Records artist has earned a fast-growing fanbase due to his commanding guitar prowess and energetic live shows while opening for the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr., Blake Shelton, 3 Doors Down, Lee Brice, and has toured the Pennsylvania State Prisons for ten years on his annual, headlining Prison Tour.

For the latest news on Ben Gallaher follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Quartz Hill Records:

Quartz Hill Records is a full-service country music label led by Benny Brown, Paul Brown and award-winning songwriter Jason Sellers. Quartz Hill’s roster includes multi-platinum chart-topper Joe Nichols, triple threat singer/songwriter/ guitarist Ben Gallaher as well as up-and-coming country stylist Nate Barnes.

