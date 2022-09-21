Fake Dad Transcends Existential Dread In 80’s Inspired Synth-Pop Single “Painkiller”

Alt. pop duo Fake Dad, brought to you by songwriters Andrea De Varona and Josh Ford, delivers their second anthem of the summer, “Painkiller,” on September 8th. Following their contagiously energetic June release, “How Do I Cry?” that instantaneously made its way onto eight of Spotify’s most esteemed playlists like All New Indie, New Pop Picks, and Indie Arrivals, fans and critics alike have been eager to see what the beloved Brooklyn based duo has in store for listeners next. Fake Dad undeniably stepped up to the plate with “Painkiller,” offering fans a deeper glimpse into the sonic refresh they piloted on the June single. This cinematic, end-of-summer anthem is first and foremost an ode to a relationship between two extremely anxious individuals desperately looking inward for ways to love each other better. “Painkiller” is about more than self-medicating – it’s about self-sedation as a result of chronic existential pain, getting to a breaking point, and making an epic plea for reassurance that you’re going to get through it. Fresh electronic elements married with a retro-inspired, synth-pop arrangement come together to make their signature genre-bending sound that truly has a lane of its own. Listeners can expect to hear hints of influence from artists like Jack Antonoff and Japanese Breakfast.

Fake Dad made it a priority throughout the creative process on “Painkiller” to have the final product speak for itself as a cut above the rest. After people fell so quickly in love with their previously released “How Do I Cry?” Fake Dad aimed to create a follow-up that even more effectively hypnotized listeners with their synth-pop infused charisma. Andrea De Varona led the songwriting process for “Painkiller,” collaborating with artist and songwriter Julia Shuren. The two wrote “Painkiller” from the perspective of Fake Dad’s other half, Josh Ford, as a manifestation of his experience suffering with addiction and substance abuse. In the early stages of writing, the three collaborated for a few weeks before shelving the project for months, eventually returning to the demo to mold the final version. Fake Dad refined “Painkiller” to the official mix through collaboration with engineer and producer Carl Bespolka (Maggie Rogers, James Blake, Arlo Parks, Jon Batiste) of Electric Lady Studios. The epic drum line featured on “Painkiller” came to be with collaboration from renowned drummer and engineer Aleksi Godard (Boyish, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Cardi B., Normani, Mark Ronson). “Painkiller” calls out to anyone dealing with mental health struggles – anxiety, depression, substance abuse – and lets them know that regardless of what they’re going through, Fake Dad is rooting for them every step of the way.

Stream “Painkiller” on all major streaming platforms now.