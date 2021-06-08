f.’em From Tracktion

Tracktion Corporation is delighted to introduce f.’em. With eight synchronizable wave oscillators, two sample operators and a deep modulation matrix, it is one of the most powerful and versatile FM synths ever made.

F’em allows for sounds associated with iconic synths such as the mighty Access Virus, the Yamaha DX7 and the lavish Yamaha GS1. But beyond its unparalleled synth emulation capabilities lies its true superpower. An outrageously deep modulation matrix. This matrix provides endless possibilities and lends itself to the creation of truly unique FM sounds.

For musicians looking for a fresh new synth sound to bring too their music, f.’em is a creative powerhouse which is fundamentally different to subtractive synthesis in both technique and effects. By allowing users to combine simple waveforms to create more intricate outcomes, sounds like bell timbres, metallic tones, punchy bass lines, synthetic brass sounds and the tones of electric pianos become easily achievable. See a patch demo here.

Drum and bass producer Stranjah said: ‘f.’em takes FM synthesis to the next level. I enjoy the sonic and modulation capabilities provided in its meticulous and thoughtful design. Virtually every nook and corner has been considered with how parameters can be modulated. I look forward to creating some GNARLY bass sounds with this beast!’

f.’em offers musicians a powerful change of pace in an easy-to-use format that is immediately enjoyable. This wild, euphoric FM synthesis journey delivers whether the sound the user is looking for is warm or bright, aggressive or delicate.

For a ninety-day free trail of f.’em please click here.

To find out more about f.’em and all the other Tracktion products please go to https://www.tracktion.com/.