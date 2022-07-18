Extraordinary Jazz Artist Yulia New Release Sign Of Love

The 2021 Best original music composer at the Nieves International Christian Film festival, “Yulia,” has stood out to be one of the best smooth jazz music composers since her debut back in 2016.

The ingenious gifted artist has composed several jazz pieces over a couple of years that are timeless. Yulia has just released her new single dubbed “Sign of Love” Written and performed by her and produced by Motown Veteran Michael B. Sutton.

“Sign of Love” features a seamless flow of melodies that will interact with the most ardent smooth Jazz Listener! Most of the extraordinary music that Yulia has released has crossed the borders of Smooth Jazz music into the universal realm of religion, society and has caused a positive change in so many ways. With the title of her upcoming single being a sign that is popular with everyone, you can’t doubt that Yulia will be a force in jazz music.

In her beautiful jazzy and remarkably catchy first single “Perfect Love,” (that is already available for streaming), One would have thought that no other music could come close to the incredible level of telepathic communication and improvisatory genius. However, the prodigy has come to defy all the beliefs with her new single “ Sign Of Love”. I imagine “The Sign of Love will be the conversation of all lovers of jazz music this Spring and Summer!

Yulia is generally skilled in composing jazz music with a distinguished level of creativeness. Her blend of different instruments delivers a unique sound with a very firm grip on music theory. Her musical improvisation is ear candy to the Smooth Jazz palate.

For anyone that has not taken time to relax on the soothing sound of Smooth Jazz music, “Sign of Love” should be on your playlist now!

“Sign of Love” : WSA winter 2022 (World Songwriting Awards) – Best Jazz Song; Rome Music Video Awards 2022 – semi-finalist in Music Video category.

“Prayer in A minor” award winner in “Best Original Score” category at Nieves International Christian Film Festival-2022.

“Perfect Love” Love Wins International Film Festival-2022 Honorable mention in “Best original song” category.

“Storm” Global Music Awards-2022 Bronze in category “Composition”

“For you” winner in category “Best Song” at Barcelona international Film Festival-2021

About Artist: Yulia Petrova

An Extraordinary jazz music artist and composer, Yulia discovered her love for music when she started learning how to play the piano at the age of five. Three years later, the young lady started composing her original songs that created a pathway for her into her prosperous music career.

Yulia made her music debut in 2016 with her single “Storm,” featuring the legendary talents of guitarist Sergey Ignatov. Since then, she has gone out of her way to win the hearts of so many jazz lovers worldwide with her excruciating talent that has been recognized with nominations and awards in different spheres of influence.

In 2021, she was nominated in the “Love wins International film festival” for Best original song/music, and also emerged winner of the Best original music in the “Nieves International Christian film festival.”

The song “The Love of God” won two silver medals at the international competition Global Music Awards in January 2022 in the following categories: