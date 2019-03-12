Explosive Rock’n’Roll British Artist Izzy Thomas Releases New Single

London’s Izzy Thomas has just released her new single. The fiery rock’n’roll artist packs a punch in ‘Trouble (Pull That Trigger)’ – an anthem of self-worth and self-respect. Narrating the frustrations that so many female artists face in the music industry, Thomas has crafted a powerful and passionate release which encourages others to stand up and fight against those who try to bring you down.

Having already garnered acclaim from the likes of Capital FM and the BBC, Thomas is set for an explosive 2019.

Yorkshire raised, London based Izzy Thomas flaunts a fresh sound of alt pop/rock, blended by powerhouse blues vocals and a fusion of punchy hip hop beats. This fiesty female is bringing back rock ’n’ roll, but a kind that flirts with pop and hip hop music through a modern production, making listeners from rock to hip hop backgrounds come in union as her fans. As a young girl, Thomas was inspired by the records of Queen and Michael Jackson, singing and playing guitar to songs of theirs. It wasn’t until she started putting toplines to hip hop artists tracks, then working with producers who introduced her to mixing the beats with rock, that she truly discovered her sound. She has since been co-writing with various producers and songwriters, gracing audiences worldwide with her music.

Leading single ‘Trouble (Pull That Trigger)’ is an anthem of self-worth and self-respect. Narrating the frustrations that so many female artists face in the music industry, Thomas has crafted a powerful and passionate release which encourages others to stand up and fight against those who try to bring you down. Thomas reveals, “This track is a message now as an experienced artist, saying whatever doesn’t kill me, better run! Although it came from that particular place for me, I would say it is an anthem for anyone with a message to sing”. Featuring raspy vocals, gritty guitars and explosive percussion, the single packs a punch both sonically and lyrically.

Thomas also campaigns for Autism Awareness. From experience with her own family member having Autism, she performs in schools and colleges around the UK to young adults talking about what it is, how to recognise it and how we can all be compassionate towards people with Autism. “It feels great to use the power of my music to help get a message across”, explains the singer.



Thomas has seen success with the title track from her debut EP Sell Your Soul being scouted by filmmaker Nick Donnelly and used as the official soundtrack to his documentary film “God Save The Queen”. Thomas then went on to feature in the American follow-up film with Alannah Myles (Black Velvet). The songstress has also left her mark in venues around the world, gracing iconic stages from UK Arenas to some of Los Angeles and Nashville’s most prestigious venues, including The Hotel Cafe and Tootsies. Having supported the likes of Placebo and Bryan Adams, as well as garnering acclaim from Capital Radio and the BBC, Thomas is set for an exciting 2019, with the release of ‘Trouble (Pull That Trigger)’.