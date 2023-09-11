EWU to Shutter KEWU-FM (Jazz 89.5) in Spokane WA

Eastern Washington University (EWU) will close its long-running Jazz outlet KEWU-FM (Jazz 89.5) in Spokane, WA by the end of 2023 following a 73-year run, reports KREM-TV. The university will hold a grand finale celebration featuring KEWU jazz musicians to celebrate. Operated by a combination of radio professionals and students, KEWU-FM began in 1950 as a freeform student station. It shifted in 1986 to playing Jazz and also hosted local artists in their show. It upgraded from 100 watts to 10kW in 1986.

“KEWU has provided quality entertainment as well as classic and contemporary jazz to the Inland Northwest for nearly 74 years, and we are proud of that accomplishment,” said EWU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jonathan Anderson. “With how dynamically the media landscape is changing there will be new opportunities for the university to explore.”