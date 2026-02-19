Every Us Thanks the Ones Who Stuck Around with New Bright-Eyed Single “Cavalry”

Every Us has released “Cavalry,” the third single off their upcoming EP, Some Kind of We. The track gives thanks to friends, family, and the warmth of finding home on others’ couches, even as the future feels bleak, bittersweet, and existentially draining. The tightly produced yet affectionate and affirming song touches on human connection with joy-tinged, bluesy piano notes, hushed synths, and purposeful vocal refrains. “Cavalry” is now available on all digital platforms.

In creating “Cavalry,” the group started with a simple hum that transformed into a restorative soundscape built on community and the ties that bind. Ryan Jones, the band’s leader and frontman, turned the hum into a sample used throughout the song, before they added soulful, percolating instrumentation to the mix. Inspired by the diverse ways people sing outside of traditional performance spaces, the track subtly nods to everyday, non-traditional vocal moments as a source of warmth and emotional truth. Synth notes and distant hums introduce the single’s sonic ecosystem, before Jones takes over the mic and breathily sings, “City love city stuck city do / why am I here if I can’t feel nothing new / What if sanity’s a big old compromise.” Snapping snare beats and funky, full-bodied instrumentals embody the track’s space. In creating the song, Jones wanted to focus on the people who matter most: those who sit with us during restless nights and overly existential mornings. Then, the band’s communal hum comes full circle, mirroring the project’s emphasis on shared emotion rather than individual performance, and segues into the track’s closure as Olivia Reid, Chynna Sherrod, and Connor Sandstrom conclude the immersive, community-grounded anthem. “‘Cavalry’ is about getting to that point where you see what life’s going to look like for the foreseeable future, and realizing in both the chasing and the slowing down, that the only thing that really feels real are the people who stuck around,” Jones says. “When everything else gets meaningless or numb, the people you can call to just sit on the couch with (the cavalry) are what make it all mean something again.” Jones’s “cavalry” are defenders, artists, and champions just by being present and loving one another. Mixing and mastering by 5x Grammy-nominee Ian Kimmel (Anderson .Paak, DJ Khalid, BTS), integrates the group’s warm sonic embrace into a refined musical experience, preserving the song’s lived-in, communal feel while amplifying its emotional impact.

Every Us is a New York–based music project that creates songs that capture the moments when we feel a part of something larger than ourselves. Formed around the idea that music has historically existed as a communal act—whether through shared prayer, celebration, or everyday ritual—the project emphasizes connection over individuality. What began as Jones’s global journey, living in Brooklyn, London, Shanghai, Chiang Mai, and Pittsburgh, has evolved into a project shaped by worldwide experiences of culture and connection. Founded after years of living abroad and immersing himself in sampling and global vocal traditions, Jones envisioned Every Us as a way to reintroduce soul, warmth, and collective emotion into modern production. Following their recent singles, “The Motions” and “B-Train,” Every Us continues to expand their world of shared identity, communal storytelling, and genre-blending production. Both tracks serve as singles off their forthcoming debut EP, introducing the next chapter of their sound. Since forming in NYC, Every Us has grown into a music collective anchored in community building. Their live events have brought together more than 500 people, and their broader creative ecosystem has connected over 200 artists across NYC and Brooklyn, with curated lineups spanning folk, R&B, jazz, and electronic, always with an emphasis on uplifting emerging voices while fostering creative exchange. The group’s past collaborators include Michael Tighe (Jeff Buckley, Adele, Mark Ronson), Charlie Klasfield (Clean Bandit, Branchez), guitarist Dan Sagher (Charlie Burg), and Latin Grammy-winner Soular. Visual collaborators include filmmakers Talia Light Rake (Sundance, Tribeca Festival) and Frank Sun (Peloton, The Olympics). They have received praise from notable press outlets like EARMILK, Grimy Goods, glamglare, and NYS Music. The name Every Us reflects a desire to capture the emotions that surface across every version of “us,” centering shared experience and collective voice over one identity. At its core, Every Us is an exploration of what it truly sounds like to find “your people.” More than a singular artist, they operate as a singular voice and a community sound, creating music, events, and stories for all of us.

"Cavalry" is a smooth, eclectic, and warm track that feels like a ray of sunlight. With heart-forward refrains and soft piano notes, the track vibrates with sincere and earnest depth. It stands as a reminder that even in moments of uncertainty, there is comfort in collective presence.