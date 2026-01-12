Every Us Discovers True Love in Friendship in New Single “B-Train”

Brooklyn-based indie soul project Every Us unveils their newest single “B-Train,” a warm, harmony-rich track dedicated to the friends who feel like home. Steeped in late-night subway rides, cheap wine, and the soft chaos of being carried through heartbreak by your chosen family, “B-Train” blends sample-driven grit, intimate vocals, and atmospheric production into one of the group’s most emotionally relatable tracks to date. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Led by Chynna Sherrod’s expressive vocals, the song blends lush harmonies, understated drums, and sample-forward textures crafted by producer Ryan Jones. The result is a cinematic, emotionally driven soundscape, one that transforms heartbreak into reunion and solitude into communion. “‘B-Train’ is basically a love letter to the friends you keep going back to. Think that ‘grab a bottle of cheap wine’ kind of love,” Jones explains. “We wanted to poke fun at the idea that real love only belongs to romance, and instead celebrate the people who show up when the night’s messy and the people are right. This track is all about Chynna’s voice, giving it space while sneaking in the Every Us crew quietly in the background.” With lyrics like “Wine until we can’t stand, drag each other home, tell me that’s not true love,” “B-Train” reframes the rituals of friendship as profound acts of connection. Written and produced by Ryan Jones and mixed and mastered by Ian Kimmel, “B-Train” expands Every Us’s sonic universe, drawing on soul, alt-pop, and the project’s signature collage of samples and group vocals. For fans of Jungle, Dijon, Dominic Fike, and Mt. Joy, the song offers a snapshot of the tender, chaotic, and deeply human moments that define the modern New York City community.

Every Us is a New York–based music collective creating songs that capture the moments we feel a part of something larger than ourselves. What began as Ryan Jones’s global journey, living in Brooklyn, London, Shanghai, Chiang Mai, and Pittsburgh, has evolved into a project shaped by worldwide experiences of connection, culture, and community. Following their recent single, “The Motions,” and their latest release, “B-Train,” Every Us continues to expand their world of shared identity, communal storytelling, and genre-blending production. Both tracks serve as singles off the group’s upcoming debut EP, introducing the next chapter of their sound. Since forming in NYC, Every Us has grown into a music collective anchored in community building. Their live events have brought together more than 500 people, with curated lineups spanning folk, R&B, jazz, and electronic, always with an emphasis on uplifting emerging voices while sharing their own expanding universe of music and visuals. The collective’s past collaborators include Olivia Reid, Michael Tighe (Jeff Buckley, Adele, Mark Ronson), Charlie Klasfield (Clean Bandit, Branchez), guitarist Dan Sagher (Charlie Burg), and Latin Grammy-winner Soular. Visual collaborators include filmmakers Talia Light Rake (Sundance, Tribeca Festival) and Frank Sun (Peloton, The Olympics). The group has received praise from notable press outlets like Grimy Goods, NYS Music, Jammerzine, and Wolf in a Suit. At its core, Every Us is an exploration of what it truly sounds like to find “your people.” More than a singular artist, they operate as a shared voice and a community sound, creating music, events, and stories for all of us.

“B-Train” with its rich harmonies, nostalgia, and storytelling, gives us a peek at a very bright future for the group and their upcoming EP. A future you most definitely won’t want to miss. You can listen to and learn more about Every Us on TikTok and Instagram @everyusmusic and via their website everyus.world.