Evan Craft’s ‘Desesperado’ Wins Spanish Language Album of the Year at 2021 GMA Dove Awards

Singer/songwriter Evan Craft’s “Desesperado” was named Spanish Language Album of the Year at the 52nd annual Dove Awards held in Nashville, earning Craft his first Dove Award.

The album was released in February of this year as a double album in both English and Spanish along with a deluxe bilingual version.

“It is an absolute honor to have won Spanish Language Album of the Year,” Craft said backstage at the award show, where he was also a presenter. “Especially to be nominated among such amazing artists and talent. I hope to continue pushing the boundary on Spanish and English music.”

Although not Hispanic himself, early in his career, Craft developed a deep love for the Latino community in and around his Thousand Oaks, California, community. He began learning Spanish in high school to help his father who was running a homeless shelter in Los Angeles.

In an effort to fully immerse himself in the Latin culture, Craft traveled to Mexico and other Latin American countries, which would lay the groundwork for his first Spanish album.

He recorded “Yo Soy Segundo” in 2012 and much to Craft’s surprise, it became the No. 1 Latin Christian album. More mission trips would follow to South America and Craft’s online Spanish interpretations of popular worship songs have generated millions of views and earned him a devoted following.

“These albums were really fun to create because I was able to work with friends from Latin America and the Nashville scene,” he said. “I’m all about mixing groups of people, connecting, building bridges, and it seems like the music industry and listener is open and ready for positive bilingual music.”

Craft just released the follow-up to “Desesperado,” a double album called “Holy Ground” earlier this month. It was simultaneously released as an English version and a Spanish version.

Craft’s most recent single “Be Alright,” landed in the #1 spot on Christian radio Mediabase audience, at #3 on “Billboard’s” Christian/Gospel songs chart, #5 on the “Billboard” Christian songs chart and cracked the top 20 at radio in three weeks. The album “Desesperado,” debuted at #42 on the “Billboard” Top 100 Christian chart.

The success of “Be Alright” has garnered Craft nearly 1 billion online streams and millions of subscribers and followers across social media channels including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Spotify.

The 52nd Annual GMA Dove Awards were broadcast October 22 on TBN and The Message on SiriusXM and can be streamed online at watch.tbn.org or the TBN mobile app.